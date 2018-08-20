Rome

Diciotti ship in Italy if EU does bit - Salvini

Foreign ministry requests EU intervention

Diciotti ship in Italy if EU does bit - Salvini

Rome, August 20 - The Coast Guard's Diciotti ship carrying 177 rescued migrants will be able to land in Italy if the European Union dies its bit to redistribute the migrants, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday. Meanwhile the Italian foreign ministry "officially and formally" requested the intervention of the EU. The Diciotti picked up the migrants last week after they were spotted in Maltese waters and Salvini has stressed they must be spread across the EU if the ship is to land in Italy. Otherwise, he has said, they will be sent back to Libya. Salvini said on Italian TV: "the ship may land in Italy, as long as the 177 migrants are distributed, in a spirit of solidarity by the EU, which is made up of 27 countries". "Let them pay us this courtesy to play their part, given that we have taken in more than 700,000 people who came by sea". He reiterated the intention of sending the 177 back to Libya unless the EU does its bit.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi

Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini

Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini

di Mario Morrone

Prova a sterminare la famiglia con l'oleandro

Prova a sterminare la famiglia con l'oleandro

L’ascesa del “rampollo” cominciata nel nome del padre

L’ascesa del “rampollo” cominciata nel nome del padre

di Arcangelo Badolati

Blitz tra i piloni del Morandi con gli ingegneri dell’Anas

Blitz tra i piloni del Morandi con gli ingegneri dell’Anas

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33