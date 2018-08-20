Bridge collapse: pillar creaks, asset recovery stops

Genoa

Genoa, August 20 - The recovery of belongings from evacuated flats under Genoa's wrecked Morandi Bridge was suspended Monday after creaks were heard from the eastern pillar of the structure that collapsed killing 43 on August 14. Fire teams stopped their operations after the creaks were heard overnight and again Monday morning, local sources said. They were not noises caused by the wind, fire services said. Technical checks have been started.

