Atlantia stock regains 5.68%

Milan, August 17 - Atlantia's share price gained 5.68%, taking it up to 19.34 euros, in the Milan stock exchange on Friday. The stock plunged 22%, wiping off around four billion euros in capitalization, on Thursday after the government threatened to strip Atlantia's subsidiary, highways company Autostrade per l'Italia, of its concession after this week's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa.

