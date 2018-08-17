Falerna

Dominican beaten up, called 'sh*tty black'

Police making progress in bid to track down attacker

Dominican beaten up, called 'sh*tty black'

Falerna, August 17 - Police are investigating after a man originally from the Dominican Republic reported being beaten with a bar near the Calabrian city of Catanzaro in a racist attack. The victim said the incident started when he was at a restaurant with his pregnant Italian wife and his mother-in-law. Someone allegedly came up to him and said: "sh*tty black... get back in the car and go away. Here in Calabria, blacks are not accepted". He said he was then attack outside the restaurant. Police are said to be making good progress in their effort to find the assailant.

