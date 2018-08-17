Bridge collapse: 'My son was killed' - victim's dad

Torre del Greco, August 17 - The father of one of the victims of this week's highway-bridge collapse in Genoa on Friday demanded that those who are to blame face justice before his son's funeral in Torre del Greco, near Naples. "My son was killed. He was the victim of a terrible destiny but also of those who did think about the children of people who today are so desperate and who were on the bridge," said Roberto Battiloro, the father of 29-year-old Giovanni Battiloro. Giovanni Battiloro died along with three friends from Torre del Greco - Matteo Bertonati, Gerardo Esposito and Antonio Stanzione. "The State did not protect its citizens," Roberto Battiloro said. "As of tomorrow there will be a battle to find those who are guilty of the death of Giovanni, of his friends and of all the other deaths. They cannot just be a number".