Mayor closes Benevento 'Morandi' bridge

Benevento, August 17 - Benevento Mayor Clemente Mastella on Friday issued an order for the closure of a bridge in the southern city designed by engineer Riccardo Morandi. The viaduct that collapsed in Genoa this week killing at least 38 people was also designed by Morandi (1902-1989). Benevento's San Nicola was opened in 1955. "I know that there will be disruption for citizens but it's also true that it is better to have disruption than a disaster, as happened with the collapse of the Genoa bridge," Mastella told ANSA. The bride will remain closed as a precautionary measure until experts declare it safe to use after checks.