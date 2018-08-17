Few victims families want State funeral - chaplain

Rome, August 17 - The chaplain of Genoa's San Martino said Friday was not many of the families of the victims of this week's bridge-collapse disaster had opted to take part in Saturday's State funeral. "Few are taking part in the State funeral," Father Mauro Brezzo told SIR. "Many do not want to take part in a showcase and I understand them. "If instead of spending money to come here, they had given it to these poor people, it would have been better. "In general anger is prevailing (among people). "The relatives of the victims, on the other hand, are in tears and in silence. "They are going through the drama".