Rome

Soccer: Milinkovic staying at Lazio - Inzaghi

Coach praises Rome club for keeping Serbia midfielder

Soccer: Milinkovic staying at Lazio - Inzaghi

Rome, August 17 - Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said Friday that Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić will be staying at the Rome side this season despite being linked to several top European clubs. "Have I had reassurances from the club about Milinkovic? Certainly, there is harmony with the club and we talk constantly," Inzaghi told a news conference ahead of Lazio's season-opening Serie A game against Napoli on Saturday. "Milinković is a player who is in demand but this year he'll still be a Lazio player. "His departure was a possibility but I spoke to the lad during the pre-season training camp and I realised the club wanted to keep him and the player wanted to stay. "We have a good squad. There's lots of talk about Milinkovic, but the club was did well to hang on to (forwards Ciro) Immobile and Luis Alberto too".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33