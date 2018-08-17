Turin

Soccer: Ronaldo can't win games in his own - Allegri

Portugal great set for Juve debut against Chievo

Soccer: Ronaldo can't win games in his own - Allegri

Turin, August 17 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday that his side cannot expect new arrival Cristiano Ronaldo to do everything for them ahead of the Portugal great's Serie A debut at Chievo on Saturday. "We have to out aside a period of excitement about the arrival of great players and, of the greatest of all," Allegri told a news conference. "Now we have to get our feet back on the ground and keep a low profile. "We must not make the mistake (of thinking) that we have Ronaldo, so we must win. "He'll help us to win if the team is moving. "He's an added value to a side that has played to two Champions League finals in four years and won what was there to be won".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33