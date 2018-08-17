Soccer: I'm at Napoli for victory - Ancelotti

Naples
17/08/2018
Naples, August 17 - New Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday that he was determined to quench the thirst for victory of the fans of the Naples side. "These fans have been waiting a long time for victory," the former AC Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG boss told a news conference ahead of Napoli's Serie A opener at Lazio on Saturday. "We are here for this, to work and give them sources of satisfaction. "I chose Napoli to have a new experience, completely different from the previous ones I have had in a totally different situation - the calm of Paris and London and the passion of this place. "I'm coaching again in Italy after nine years away and I'm very excited".
