Autostrade aid won't influence govt decision

Rome, August 17 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday that the government's decision on revoking the concession of Autostrade per l'Italia will not be influenced by any aid the highways company offers to the victims of this week's Genoa bridge-collapse disaster. "We're not at the market," Salvini told Mediaset television when asked if funds and aid could lead to a rethink in the government's decision to revoke the concession. "People are dead. If it does what I have said it should do, Autostrade will have done the minimum to compensate the Italian people. "But we are not going to bargain when faced with this tragedy. "I'm not after vendetta, but the government's attitude will be rigorous".