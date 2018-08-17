Rome

Autostrade aid won't influence govt decision

We're not at the market says interior minister

Autostrade aid won't influence govt decision

Rome, August 17 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday that the government's decision on revoking the concession of Autostrade per l'Italia will not be influenced by any aid the highways company offers to the victims of this week's Genoa bridge-collapse disaster. "We're not at the market," Salvini told Mediaset television when asked if funds and aid could lead to a rethink in the government's decision to revoke the concession. "People are dead. If it does what I have said it should do, Autostrade will have done the minimum to compensate the Italian people. "But we are not going to bargain when faced with this tragedy. "I'm not after vendetta, but the government's attitude will be rigorous".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33