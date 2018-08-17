Rome

Bridge collapse: Salvini calls for Serie A postponement

Business and TV can wait says interior minister

Bridge collapse: Salvini calls for Serie A postponement

Rome, August 17 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday called for this weekend's start of the Serie A season to be postponed following Tuesday's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa. "I think it would be dutiful, out of respect and to be close to Genoa and the relatives of the victims, for the (Serie A) championship to stop on Saturday and Sunday," Salvini said. "Let's not leave the Genoa teams alone. "Business and television interests can wait". The Serie A League has so far postponed only the games involving the city's two top-flight teams - Sampdoria-Fiorentina and AC Milan-Genoa. Roberto Fabbricini, the Commissioner of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC), also said he thought this weekend's first set of Serie A fixtures of the season should be postponed. "It is legitimate for those who experienced these dramatic days in Genoa to ask for the championship not to start," Fabbricini told State broadcaster RAI. "Saturday is a day of national mourning and I think every opinion about a possible postponement is correct. "There can be no doubt that a pause for reflection is needed".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33