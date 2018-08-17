Bridge collapse: Salvini calls for Serie A postponement

Rome, August 17 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday called for this weekend's start of the Serie A season to be postponed following Tuesday's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa. "I think it would be dutiful, out of respect and to be close to Genoa and the relatives of the victims, for the (Serie A) championship to stop on Saturday and Sunday," Salvini said. "Let's not leave the Genoa teams alone. "Business and television interests can wait". The Serie A League has so far postponed only the games involving the city's two top-flight teams - Sampdoria-Fiorentina and AC Milan-Genoa. Roberto Fabbricini, the Commissioner of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC), also said he thought this weekend's first set of Serie A fixtures of the season should be postponed. "It is legitimate for those who experienced these dramatic days in Genoa to ask for the championship not to start," Fabbricini told State broadcaster RAI. "Saturday is a day of national mourning and I think every opinion about a possible postponement is correct. "There can be no doubt that a pause for reflection is needed".