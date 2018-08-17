Rome

FIGC commissioner calls for Serie A postponement

Rome, August 17 - Roberto Fabbricini, the Commissioner of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC), said Friday that he thought this weekend's first set of Serie A fixtures of the season should be postponed after Tuesday's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa. The Serie A League has so far postponed only the games involving the city's two top-flight teams - Sampdoria-Fiorentina and AC Milan-Genoa. "It is legitimate for those who experienced these dramatic days in Genoa to ask for the championship not to start," Fabbricini told State broadcaster RAI. "Saturday is a day of national mourning and I think every opinion about a possible postponement is correct. "There can be no doubt that a pause for reflection is needed".

