Rome

Lights off at Colosseum for bridge-disaster mourning

State funeral for victims on Saturday

Lights off at Colosseum for bridge-disaster mourning

Rome, August 17 - The culture ministry said Friday that the lights will be turned off at the Colosseum on Rome between 22:00 and 23:00 on Saturday, a day of national mourning after this week's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa. A State funeral will be held for many of the 38 people known to have died so far on Saturday, although a private funeral was held for some of the victims on Friday. The ministry said that shows that had been planned to take place at the Colosseum on Saturday have been cancelled. The city of Rome said the lights would also be switched off at the imperial forums and other important monuments, such as the Trevi Fountain, while flags will be hung at half mast.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33