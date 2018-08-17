Advanced stage with Italy on migrant deal - Berlin

Berlin

Berlin, August 17 - The German government said Friday that progress has been made in talks with Rome aimed at reaching an agreement on the return of migrants who have made secondary movements within the EU. "We have gone a long way forward in the negotiations and we believe that we will reach an agreement with Italy," said German interior ministry spokesperson Eleonore Petermann. Chancellor Angela Merkel recently said it would take time to reach a deal with Italy on the return of migrants, adding she was ready to discuss the issue with Premier Giuseppe Conte if necessary. Petermann said Friday that a dead on this issue has been reached with Greece, days after the signing of a similar agreement with Spain.

