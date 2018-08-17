Genoa

Bridge collapse: Broken cable rod may be to blame

One of hypotheses ministry commission working on disaster

Bridge collapse: Broken cable rod may be to blame

Genoa, August 17 - Antonio Brencich, a University of Genoa lecturer who is part of the transport and infrastructure commission tasked with establishing the causes of this week's highway-bridge collapse, said Friday that the breaking of a cable rod was "a serious work hypothesis". "There is talk that the collapse was sparked by the breaking of a cable rod," Brencich told reporters after doing a quick inspection of the area where the bridge caved in. "There are eye witness accounts and videos that go in this direction".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33