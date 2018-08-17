Bridge collapse: operator responsible says ministry

Rome, August 17 - The infrastructure and transport ministry said Friday that "any structural verification of works in concession" are the responsibility of the "concessionary party" after this week's highway-bridge collapse in Genoa. The government has threatened to strip highways company Autostrade per l'Italia of its concession after the disaster. The ministry said Thursday that it has opened an inquiry into Autostrade per l'Italia. The highways company had said in a statement that it was confident it could show it had respected the commitments of its concession, having carried out regular checks and maintenance work on the viaduct that collapsed, taking at least 38 lives. The ministry said Friday that the "the priority of the controls of the grantor (of the concession) are directed towards (ensuring) respect of the convention's obligations".