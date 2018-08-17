Rome

Bridge collapse: operator responsible says ministry

Structural checks are 'job of concessionary' says statement

Bridge collapse: operator responsible says ministry

Rome, August 17 - The infrastructure and transport ministry said Friday that "any structural verification of works in concession" are the responsibility of the "concessionary party" after this week's highway-bridge collapse in Genoa. The government has threatened to strip highways company Autostrade per l'Italia of its concession after the disaster. The ministry said Thursday that it has opened an inquiry into Autostrade per l'Italia. The highways company had said in a statement that it was confident it could show it had respected the commitments of its concession, having carried out regular checks and maintenance work on the viaduct that collapsed, taking at least 38 lives. The ministry said Friday that the "the priority of the controls of the grantor (of the concession) are directed towards (ensuring) respect of the convention's obligations".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33