Italy's public debt down to 2.3233 trillion - BoI

Rome, August 17 - The Bank of Italy said Friday that Italy's public debt dropped to 2.3233 trillion euros in June, down 4.1 billion euros on the high reached in May. The bank said that Italy's tax revenues climbed to 31.9 billion euros in June, up 0.9% with respect to the same month in 2017. It said tax revenues in the first six months of 2018 amounted to 187.1 billion euros, a rise of 0.6% with respect to the same period last year.