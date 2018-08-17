Rome

Italy's public debt down to 2.3233 trillion - BoI

Drop of 4.1 bn in June on May

Italy's public debt down to 2.3233 trillion - BoI

Rome, August 17 - The Bank of Italy said Friday that Italy's public debt dropped to 2.3233 trillion euros in June, down 4.1 billion euros on the high reached in May. The bank said that Italy's tax revenues climbed to 31.9 billion euros in June, up 0.9% with respect to the same month in 2017. It said tax revenues in the first six months of 2018 amounted to 187.1 billion euros, a rise of 0.6% with respect to the same period last year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33