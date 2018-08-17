Pordenone

More than 100 probed over fake DOP San Daniele ham

Order for 270,000 legs of ham to be seized

More than 100 probed over fake DOP San Daniele ham

Pordenone, August 17 - Italian prosecutors have wrapped up a probe into the alleged illegal sale of ham that falsely carried the Prosciutto di San Daniele DOP quality standard in which 103 people are under investigation, sources said on Friday. The suspects include pig farmers, managers, ham producers and inspectors from the San Daniele DOP consortium, the sources said. An order has been issued for the seizure of 270,000 legs of ham worth around 27 million euros.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33