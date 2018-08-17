More than 100 probed over fake DOP San Daniele ham

Pordenone, August 17 - Italian prosecutors have wrapped up a probe into the alleged illegal sale of ham that falsely carried the Prosciutto di San Daniele DOP quality standard in which 103 people are under investigation, sources said on Friday. The suspects include pig farmers, managers, ham producers and inspectors from the San Daniele DOP consortium, the sources said. An order has been issued for the seizure of 270,000 legs of ham worth around 27 million euros.