Atlantia stock recovers some ground

Milan, August 17 - Atlantia's share price gained 5.2%, taking it up to 19.23 euros, in early trading on the Milan stock exchange on Friday. The stock plunged 22%, wiping off around four billion euros in capitalization, on Thursday after the government threatened to strip Atlantia's subsidiary, highways company Autostrade per l'Italia, of its concession after this week's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa. On Thursday evening the infrastructure and transport ministry said it has launched an inquiry in Autostrade per l'Italia.