August 17

Molise tremors continued through night after quake

5.2-magnitude earthquake caused only minor damage

Molise tremors continued through night after quake

August 17 - Many families spent the night in their vehicles in the Campobasso province, where some 30 tremors and aftershocks were felt in 48 hours. On the eve of the August 15 holiday there was an initial strong one measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, surpassed on Thursday at 8:19 PM by one of a 5.2 magnitude. At 10:22 PM there was another one measuring 4.4, all of which were felt in the nearby provinces of Abruzzo, Campania and southern Lazio as well. No injuries or deaths were reported but some buildings suffered minor damage. Telluric movement is almost constant in the area but the increase in intensity in recent days has led to concern.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33