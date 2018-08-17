Pordenone

No alarm over West Nile virus case in Pordenone

Disinfestation in public and private areas

No alarm over West Nile virus case in Pordenone

Pordenone, August 17 - A case of the West Nile virus has been found in Pordenone, the local health authority has said in an official statement. There are reportedly no serious risks to the health of the person infected by the mosquito-borne illness. The virus had left at least three people dead in northeast Italy in recent weeks and has affected dozens in Greece this year. It can cause symptoms similar to the flu but in extreme cases also tremors, fever, comas and a lethal swelling of the brain tissue known as encephalitis. The local administration nonetheless has ordered an urgent disinfestation of a limited area of public and private land to eliminate any possible larvae. The work will be done by a specialized company and will require residents to keep their doors and windows closed between 2:30 PM and 7 PM, with pets kept inside and no use of air-conditioning systems. Vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians and animals will all be prohibited from moving through the area during the disinfestation.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

13enne gravissima, trasferita dal Policlinico a Firenze in aereo

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33