Milan

Atlantia closes 22% down

Group loses four billion euros in capitalization

Atlantia closes 22% down

Milan, August 16 - Atlantia's share price closed 22.26% down on 18.30 euros on Thursday, meaning the group had lost 4.2 billion euros in capitalization in the session. The stock was sent reeling after the government threatened to withdraw the concession of its subsidiary, highways company Autostrade per l'Italia, following this week's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33