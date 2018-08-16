Atlantia closes 22% down

Milan
16/08/2018
Milan, August 16 - Atlantia's share price closed 22.26% down on 18.30 euros on Thursday, meaning the group had lost 4.2 billion euros in capitalization in the session. The stock was sent reeling after the government threatened to withdraw the concession of its subsidiary, highways company Autostrade per l'Italia, following this week's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa.
