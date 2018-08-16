Want funds from Autostrade, the rest later - Salvini

Rome, August 16 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday that the priority for the moment is to get highways company Autostrade per l'Italia to stump up cash for the victims of Tuesday's highway-bridge collapse on Genoa. Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio has said Autostrade per l'Italia will be stripped of its concession. "In the immediate period, we are aiming to obtain funds and interventions to support the relatives of the victims, the injured people, the 600 people made homeless and the whole Genoa community, including in terms of toll exemptions," Salvini said. "We'll only talk about all the rest afterwards".