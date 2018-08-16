Explosive set off outside League office near Treviso

Treviso, August 16 - A explosive was set off outside the League's office in the town of Villorba, near Treviso, overnight, police said Thursday. An anarchist group calling itself the 'Haris Hatzimihelakis/Internazionale' cell said that it was responsible for the blast, which did not cause any damage to the structure or injure anyone. Bomb disposal experts subsequently conducted a controlled explosion on a second device that was found in the area. "A rudimentary bomb exploded outside the League's office in Villorba (Treviso), another was found that had not gone off," tweeted the leader of the rightwing party, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. "They are trying to stop us but violent people and delinquents do not scare us. "We'll keep going, stronger than before. #Idontquit".