Young tourism nabbed carving name on Trevi Fountain

Rome, August 16 - Rome municipal police said Thursday that they nabbed a 21-year-old Romanian tourist trying to carve his name on the marble of the Trevi Fountain on Tuesday. After being caught in the act, the man made an unsuccessful bid to run away. "The vandal of the capital's historic and artistic heritage was trying to finish his uncivilised gesture and hide among the tourist crowds," a statement said. "But the local police put an end to that and took away the crime tools - a steel ring, which was seized, and two keys". He now faces charges of vandalism and resisting arrest.