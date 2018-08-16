Rome

Young tourism nabbed carving name on Trevi Fountain

Romania detained after running away

Young tourism nabbed carving name on Trevi Fountain

Rome, August 16 - Rome municipal police said Thursday that they nabbed a 21-year-old Romanian tourist trying to carve his name on the marble of the Trevi Fountain on Tuesday. After being caught in the act, the man made an unsuccessful bid to run away. "The vandal of the capital's historic and artistic heritage was trying to finish his uncivilised gesture and hide among the tourist crowds," a statement said. "But the local police put an end to that and took away the crime tools - a steel ring, which was seized, and two keys". He now faces charges of vandalism and resisting arrest.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33