Bill for "mini flat tax" for small businesses

Rome, August 16 - The ruling League and 5-Star Movement (M5S) have presented a bill to introduce a mini flat tax, sources said Thursday. It would see firms that generate revenue of up to 100,000 euros pay a single tax rate of 15% and, for the first five years of the enterprise, just 5%. The measure will cost 3.5 billion euros, as of 2019. The government has also pledged to bring in a two-tier flat tax on income.