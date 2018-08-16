Rome

Bill for "mini flat tax" for small businesses

League-M5S have presented proposal

Bill for "mini flat tax" for small businesses

Rome, August 16 - The ruling League and 5-Star Movement (M5S) have presented a bill to introduce a mini flat tax, sources said Thursday. It would see firms that generate revenue of up to 100,000 euros pay a single tax rate of 15% and, for the first five years of the enterprise, just 5%. The measure will cost 3.5 billion euros, as of 2019. The government has also pledged to bring in a two-tier flat tax on income.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33