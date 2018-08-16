Soccer: Samp, Genoa matches postponed after disaster

Rome
16/08/2018
Rome, August 16 - The Serie A League said Thursday that the two Genoa sides' opening matches of the Serie A season, which were set to take place this weekend, have been postponed after the bridge-collapse disaster in the city this week. As a result Sampdoria-Fiorentina and AC Milan-Genoa will be played at a later date that has not yet been established. The league said the two clubs requested the postponements.
