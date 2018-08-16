Rome

Soccer: Samp, Genoa matches postponed after disaster

League said requests from Genoa clubs met

Soccer: Samp, Genoa matches postponed after disaster

Rome, August 16 - The Serie A League said Thursday that the two Genoa sides' opening matches of the Serie A season, which were set to take place this weekend, have been postponed after the bridge-collapse disaster in the city this week. As a result Sampdoria-Fiorentina and AC Milan-Genoa will be played at a later date that has not yet been established. The league said the two clubs requested the postponements.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33