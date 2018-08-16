Autostrade spent 2.1bn on maintenance in 2013-17

Milan, August 16 - Highways agency Autostrade per l'Italia spend 2.1 billion euros in the 2013-2017 period on the "maintenance, security and driveability" of its 3,020km motorway network, according to its balance sheets. In the same period it made profits of 4.05 billion euros, 3.75 billion of which was paid out in dividends to Atlantia shareholders and to the foreign funds that took up a 12% stake in the second half of 2017 for around 1.7 billion euros.