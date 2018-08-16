Milan

Autostrade spent 2.1bn on maintenance in 2013-17

Highways company paid dividends of 3.75 bn in same period

Autostrade spent 2.1bn on maintenance in 2013-17

Milan, August 16 - Highways agency Autostrade per l'Italia spend 2.1 billion euros in the 2013-2017 period on the "maintenance, security and driveability" of its 3,020km motorway network, according to its balance sheets. In the same period it made profits of 4.05 billion euros, 3.75 billion of which was paid out in dividends to Atlantia shareholders and to the foreign funds that took up a 12% stake in the second half of 2017 for around 1.7 billion euros.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Malore in acqua, muore anziano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33