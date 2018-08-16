Rome

Samp chairman calls for Serie A postponement

Fiorentina, Genoa, Milan and Juventus agree says Ferrero

Rome, August 16 - Massimo Ferrero, the chairman of Genoa club Sampdoria, on Thursday called for this weekend's first Serie A games of the season to be postponed after this week's bridge-collapse disaster in the city. "Sampdoria and Fiorentina are not playing (each other)," Ferrero rold RMC radio. "(Genoa Chairman) Enrico Preziosi is not playing, so AC Milan are not either. "And Juventus have joined in too. "Good sense will prevail". He added that the "citizens of Genoa are courageous. "I make an appeal to the Sampdoria fans and the city to have a positive reaction. "League President (Gaetano) Miccichè is assessing the situation and I'm certain he will accept my appeal".

