Bridge collapse: No one probed for now - prosecutor

Genoa, August 16 - Genoa Chief Prosecutor Francesco Cozzi said Thursday that no one was under investigation at the moment in relation to Tuesday's highway-bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa. "At the moment all the hypothetical felonies are against unknown people because it is first necessary to identify the possible causes," Cozzi said. He said road homicide was among the possible charges being looked at, but added that it was "premature" to say because "everything depends on the possible scenario configurations".

