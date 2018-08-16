Bridge collapse: ambulances won't pay tolls

Rome

Rome, August 16 - Highways company Autostrade per l'Italia said Thursday that it has met a request from the government for ambulances to be exempted from toll payments after Tuesday's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa. "On the basis of the public call made by (Transport and Infrastructure) Undersecretary (Edoardo) Rixi and to help the precious rescue effort, Autostrade per l'Italia announces that ambulances will no longer pay the toll on its network," a statement read. "The decision is of immediate effect".

