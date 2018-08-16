Rome

Bridge collapse: we won't pay Atlantia penalty-Di Maio

Govt has 'good reason' to strip highways firm of concession

Bridge collapse: we won't pay Atlantia penalty-Di Maio

(see related). Rome, August 16 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that there was no question of the government paying a penalty to Atlantia over its decision to strip its subsidiary, highways company Autostrade per l'Italia, of its concession after the Genoa bridge-collapse disaster. "You have to pay the 20-billion-euro penalty if you rip up a contract for no reason," Di Maio told Radio 24. "Here, we have to launched the procedure with a reason. "If the reason is right, and up to now there are also 40 deaths, I don't think penalties should be paid. "If so, it would anger all those people who want justice, not just in Genoa but all over Italy, even more".

