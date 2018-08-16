Rome

Soccer: Italy drops to all-time ranking low

Azzurri 21th after parameters revised

Rome, August 16 - Italy has dropped to an all-time low of 21st in FIFA's ranking of national teams, which was updated on Thursday. Thursday's ranking was the first to come out since FIFA started using revised parameters. World champions France are top ahead of Belgium and Brazil. The Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

