Genoa

Unlikely to find any more survivors - Toti

Governor promises to help people made homeless by disaster

Unlikely to find any more survivors - Toti

Genoa, August 16 - Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said Thursday that rescue teams were unlikely to find any more survivors of Tuesday's highway bridge collapse in Genoa. He said that, as the hours passed, "it is not very likely to find survivors". "Some of the injured people are still in a serious condition," he added. "The condition of one is particularly worrying". He added that the region was taking action to help over 600 people who are unable to access their homes because of the disaster. "In the next few days 30 homes will be available for the people made homeless by the Morandi bridge (collapse)," he said. "One hundred more will arrive later, but the commitment is to give a home to everyone by the end of the year". He added that it will not be possible to render the houses under the bridge fit for use again.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Ponte crollato, due catanzaresi tra le vittime

Ponte crollato, due catanzaresi tra le vittime

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33