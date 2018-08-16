Farmer found dead with smashed skull

San Marco in Lamis

San Marco in Lamis, August 16 - The body of a 66-year-old farmer, Angelo Mancini, was found dead near the Marche town of San Marco in Lamis on the night between Sunday and Monday, sources said Thursday. The body was found near the man's tractor, with the skull smashed and several injuries on other parts of the body. Investigators have not ruled out homicide.

