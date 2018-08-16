Two dead after light aircraft hits power cable

Rome
16/08/2018
Rome, August 16 - Two people are dead after a small light aircraft crashed in the province of Treviso late on Wednesday. The plane is said to have caught fore after hitting a power cable. It fell into the Piave river. Firefighters put out the blaze but were unable to save the people in the aircraft, who have not yet been identified.
