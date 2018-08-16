Rita Borsellino dead at 72

Rome

Rome, August 16 - Rita Borsellino, the wife of anti-Mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino who was murdered by Cosa Nostra in 1992, died on Wednesday at the age of 72. A pharmacist by profession, she long campaigned for full light to be shed on the many mysteries that remain about the assassination of her brother. The mother of three children, she served as an MEP for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) between 2009 and 2014.

