Rome

Youths shoot migrant with pellet gun

Three teens cited, victim suffers foot injury

Youths shoot migrant with pellet gun

Rome, August 16 - Three youths have been reported to prosecutors after a Cameroonian national was shot in the foot by a small lead pellet on Wednesday in the centre of Aprilia, near Rome, sources said on Thursday. The three, a 19-year-old and two minors, face charges of aggravated bodily harm. They allegedly fired several shots with an air rifle from the window of an apartment, one of which hit the migrant. Carabinieri police tracked down the suspects. There has been a spate of apparently xenophobic attacks in Italy in recent months.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Ponte crollato, due catanzaresi tra le vittime

Ponte crollato, due catanzaresi tra le vittime

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33