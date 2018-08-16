Youths shoot migrant with pellet gun

Rome, August 16 - Three youths have been reported to prosecutors after a Cameroonian national was shot in the foot by a small lead pellet on Wednesday in the centre of Aprilia, near Rome, sources said on Thursday. The three, a 19-year-old and two minors, face charges of aggravated bodily harm. They allegedly fired several shots with an air rifle from the window of an apartment, one of which hit the migrant. Carabinieri police tracked down the suspects. There has been a spate of apparently xenophobic attacks in Italy in recent months.