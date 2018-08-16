Autostrade is shameful - Di Maio

Genoa, August 16 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio blasted highways company Autostrade per l'Italia after its parent company Atlantia warned that the government was liable to pay a hefty penalty if it withdraws its concession. "Autostrade say that they are due the earnings from the contract that we will axe," Di Maio said. "It is shameful that once again they are thinking of profits and stock exchange numbers".