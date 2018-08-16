Genoa bridge collapse death toll 39, 10-20 could be missing

Rome, August 16 - The death toll from Tuesday's highway bridge collapse in Genoa has risen to 39, the Liguria regional government has said, although that figure may rise, with many people still unaccounted for. The authority said 16 people are injured, including nine in a serious condition. Three children are among the victims. Four French nationals and two Albanians are also among the dead. Rescue teams are still searching for survivors in the rubble. Genoa Chief Prosecutor Francesco Cozzi said Thursday that "there could be 10 to 20 people still missing".