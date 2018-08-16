Rome

Genoa bridge collapse death toll 39, 10-20 could be missing

16 injured, nine in serious condition

Genoa bridge collapse death toll 39, 10-20 could be missing

Rome, August 16 - The death toll from Tuesday's highway bridge collapse in Genoa has risen to 39, the Liguria regional government has said, although that figure may rise, with many people still unaccounted for. The authority said 16 people are injured, including nine in a serious condition. Three children are among the victims. Four French nationals and two Albanians are also among the dead. Rescue teams are still searching for survivors in the rubble. Genoa Chief Prosecutor Francesco Cozzi said Thursday that "there could be 10 to 20 people still missing".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Ponte crollato, due catanzaresi tra le vittime

Ponte crollato, due catanzaresi tra le vittime

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33