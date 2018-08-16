Rome

Atlantia is heartless, should apologize - Salvini

Company talking of money after deaths says interior minister

Atlantia is heartless, should apologize - Salvini

Rome, August 16 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini on Thursday blasted Atlantia after it warned that the government was liable to pay a hefty penalty if it goes through with an announcement that it will withdraw the concession of its subsidiary, highways company Autostrade per l'Italia, after Tuesday's bridge collapse in Genoa. "Atlantia (Autostrade) once again manages to talk about money and business, asking for more millions from the Italian people in the case of the government's revocation of the concession after the Genoa disaster, with incredible cheek and with dead people who are still yet to be identified," Salvini, the leader of the rightwing League party, said via Twitter. "From the top of their full wallets (and their empty hearts) they should apologize and give us the names of those who are responsible for the disaster and must pay. We're not interested in anything else".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Crollo ponte, una giovane messinese tra le vittime

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Reso noto elenco vittime, c'è anche un reggino

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

Salvini: «Basta con le baraccopoli sono indegne di un paese civile»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta è una schifezza"

Ponte crollato, due catanzaresi tra le vittime

Ponte crollato, due catanzaresi tra le vittime

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33