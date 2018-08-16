Govt announcement without verification - Atlantia

Rome

Rome, August 16 - Atlantia said Thursday that the government's announcement that it would strip its subsidiary, Autostrade per l'Italia, of its concession after Tuesday's bridge collapse in Genoa was made without any verification of the responsibility for the disaster. "With reference to the announced beginning of the procedure aiming at the termination of the concession of its subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia, Atlantia SpA notes that such announcement was publicly communicated lacking a specific default notice and without any verification of the material causes of the accident," the group said in a statement. "Whilst in case of early termination or revocation of the concession - according to the rules and procedures provided for the same concession agreement - an indemnification payment equal to the residual value of the concession is due to the concessionaire, net of any penalty if and to the extent applicable, the modality of such announcement may have impacts on the Atlantia shareholders and bondholders. "Atlantia keeps supporting Autostrade per l'Italia in its debate with the Government Institutions in such a sensitive moment, with the aim also of protecting the interests of its shareholders and bondholders by means of a correct and timely information to the market".

