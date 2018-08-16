Genoa bridge collapse death toll 39

Rome
16/08/2018
Rome, August 16 - The death toll from Tuesday's highway bridge collapse in Genoa has risen to 39, the Liguria regional government has said. The authority said 16 people are injured, including nine in a serious condition. Rescue teams are still searching for survivors in the rubble, with dozens of people reportedly unaccounted for.
