Five EU countries agree to take Aquarius migrants-report

(supersedes previous) Rome, August 14 - Five EU countries have reached an agreement to receive the 141 migrants recently saved by the Aquarius NGO-run search-and-rescue ship in the Mediterranean, European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told ANSA on Tuesday. The countries are Spain, France, Portugal, Germany and Luxembourg. The Aquarius will dock in Malta. Malta and Italy had both refused to allow the ship access to their ports.