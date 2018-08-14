Rome

Bridge collapse: We'll find who's to blame-Salvini

Interior minister thanks rescuers after Genoa disaster

Bridge collapse: We'll find who's to blame-Salvini

Rome, August 14 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday pledged that the people to blame for the Genoa-bridge-collapse diaster would be found. "Thank you to the hundreds of professionals and volunteers who have been engaged for hours in the rescue and a prayer for the victims and their families," Salvini said on Facebook. "We will go all the way to establish the responsibility for this inhuman disaster".

