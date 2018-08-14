Bridge collapse: We'll find who's to blame-Salvini

Rome
14/08/2018
Rome, August 14 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday pledged that the people to blame for the Genoa-bridge-collapse diaster would be found. "Thank you to the hundreds of professionals and volunteers who have been engaged for hours in the rescue and a prayer for the victims and their families," Salvini said on Facebook. "We will go all the way to establish the responsibility for this inhuman disaster".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Il primo “incivile” stangato di 600 euro!
di Domenico Bertè
Delitto in spiaggia, il killer braccato dai carabinieri
di Pino Brosio
Terrore in spiaggia, assassinato un 45enne
di Pino Brosio
Atm, 300 corse in meno al giorno
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online