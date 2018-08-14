Rome

Genoa bridge suffered decay - 2011 report

Highway agency said structure needed constant maintenance

Genoa bridge suffered decay - 2011 report

Rome, August 14 - A 2011 report by Italian highways company Autostrade per l'Italia said that the Morandi viaduct that collapsed in Genoa on Tuesday was suffering from decay. The report said that the "queues of cars and the volume of traffic provoke intense decay of the Morandi viaduct structure on a daily basis in the rush hours as it is subject to major demands. "The viaduct, therefore, has been subject to continuous maintenance for years". The 1,182 metre-long structure was inaugurated in 1967.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il primo “incivile” stangato di 600 euro!

Il primo “incivile” stangato di 600 euro!

di Domenico Bertè

Delitto in spiaggia, il killer braccato dai carabinieri

Delitto in spiaggia, il killer braccato dai carabinieri

di Pino Brosio

Terrore in spiaggia, assassinato un 45enne

Terrore in spiaggia, assassinato un 45enne

di Pino Brosio

Omicidio a Nicotera: i carabinieri cercano assassino

Omicidio a Nicotera: i carabinieri cercano assassino

Atm, 300 corse in meno al giorno

Atm, 300 corse in meno al giorno

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33