Six EU countries agree to take Aquarius migrants-report

Rome, August 14 - Six EU countries have reached an agreement to receive the 141 migrants recently saved by the Aquarius NGO-run search-and-rescue ship in the Mediterranean, El Pais reported on Tuesday, citing Spanish government sources. Spain will take 60 asylum seekers, the daily said. France and Lisbon will also receive some of the migrants, with the latter taking 30, according to the report. It did not say which other countries were involved in the agreement. According to Portuguese media, the Aquarius will dock in Malta. Malta and Italy had both refused to allow the ship access to their ports.

