Rome

Conte to visit Genoa after bridge-collapse disaster

Inhuman tragedy says Transport Minister Toninelli

Conte to visit Genoa after bridge-collapse disaster

Rome, August 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will go to Genoa later on Tuesday after a highway bridge collapsed in the northern city, taking many lives. Conte will also spend Wednesday in Genoa, premier office sources said. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Monday described the collapse of a motorway viaduct in Genoa as an "inhuman tragedy". "I am following what has happened in Genoa with maximum apprehension, which looks like being an inhuman tragedy," Toninelli said via Twitter. "We are in close contact with the highways agency and we are going to the scene with deputy minister Rixi. "My total support and the moment is with the city". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that the government was working to save lives. "We are following the situation of the Genoa bridge collapse minute by minute," Salvini said via Twitter. "I thank the 200 fire fighters (and all the other heroes) who are already working to save lives".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il primo “incivile” stangato di 600 euro!

Il primo “incivile” stangato di 600 euro!

di Domenico Bertè

Delitto in spiaggia, il killer braccato dai carabinieri

Delitto in spiaggia, il killer braccato dai carabinieri

di Pino Brosio

Terrore in spiaggia, assassinato un 45enne

Terrore in spiaggia, assassinato un 45enne

di Pino Brosio

Omicidio a Nicotera: i carabinieri cercano assassino

Omicidio a Nicotera: i carabinieri cercano assassino

Atm, 300 corse in meno al giorno

Atm, 300 corse in meno al giorno

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33