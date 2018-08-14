Conte to visit Genoa after bridge-collapse disaster

Rome
14/08/2018
Rome, August 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will go to Genoa later on Tuesday after a highway bridge collapsed in the northern city, taking many lives. Conte will also spend Wednesday in Genoa, premier office sources said. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Monday described the collapse of a motorway viaduct in Genoa as an "inhuman tragedy". "I am following what has happened in Genoa with maximum apprehension, which looks like being an inhuman tragedy," Toninelli said via Twitter. "We are in close contact with the highways agency and we are going to the scene with deputy minister Rixi. "My total support and the moment is with the city". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that the government was working to save lives. "We are following the situation of the Genoa bridge collapse minute by minute," Salvini said via Twitter. "I thank the 200 fire fighters (and all the other heroes) who are already working to save lives".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Il primo “incivile” stangato di 600 euro!
di Domenico Bertè
Delitto in spiaggia, il killer braccato dai carabinieri
di Pino Brosio
Terrore in spiaggia, assassinato un 45enne
di Pino Brosio
Atm, 300 corse in meno al giorno
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online