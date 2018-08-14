Rome

Confusion on vaccines unacceptable - unions

Rome, August 14 - Italy's three biggest trade unions on Tuesday blasted the current state of confusion over whether parents will have to provide vaccination certification for their children's admission for the upcoming school year. The ruling 5-Star Movement-League coalition has presented a bill that would scrap a recently passed law making vaccinations obligatory for school admission. Under the bill, vaccinations would only be mandatory in areas where there is a risk of an epidemic. The old law passed by the previous centre-left administration is still currently in force though. Health Minister Giulia Grillo has said parents can use self-certification to have their children admitted this year, but the association of Italian school principals has said it does not think this is possible. "The confusion and uncertainty is unacceptable," the CGIL, CISL and UIL unions said in a joint statement. "We think that things should rapidly clarified, removing all doubts and interpretational uncertainty about the rules".

